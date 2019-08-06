New Delhi: Reliance Industries and British energy giant BP plc on Tuesday announced a new fuel retail joint venture.

RIL will hold 51% stake of this JV and BP will hold the remaining 49% stake.

The JV will assume ownership of RIL's current fuel network of 1,400 sites, which the partners aim to grow rapidly to up to 5,500 sites over the next five years.

This joint venture will also include RIL’s aviation fuels business, which currently operates at over 30 airports across India.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, and Bob Dudley, Group Chief Executive of BP, signed heads of agreement for the venture in Mumbai.

Mukesh Ambani said: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with BP, one of the global leaders in the fuel-retailing sector. This partnership is a testimony to the strong ties between BP and Reliance. Our robust partnership in developing gas resources in India has now expanded to fuel retailing and aviation fuels. This transformative partnership will deepen our engagement with the consumers in further enhancing the world-class services across the country."

Bob Dudley said: “India is set to be the world’s largest growth market for energy by the mid-2020s. BP is already a large investor here and we see further attractive, strategic opportunities to support this growth. We are working closely with Reliance to develop India’s gas resources, helping meet the country’s demand for that key fuel. Together we will work to provide consumers across India the high-quality fuels, convenience retail and services they need, continuing to drive modernisation and mobility solutions across the country."

BP will bring its international experience in convenience and fuel retailing and aviation operations. Castrol lubricants will also be available across the venture’s network.