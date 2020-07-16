RIL builds indigenous 5G tech, says ready to take on world

The technology was built indigenously by an in-house team at Jio Platforms, the company’s digital business arm, said Ambani, who recently surpassed Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page to become the sixth-richest person. Laying out his vision for the firm, Ambani said one of the key focus areas of Jio will be to upgrade millions of Indians using feature phones on 2G networks by offering them cheap smartphones. “As India is standing at the doorsteps of the 5G era, we should accelerate the migration of 350 million Indians, who currently use a 2G feature phone, to an affordable smartphone," Ambani said. “We believe we can design an entry-level 4G…or even 5G smartphone at a fraction of its current cost. But, to power such a value-engineered smartphone, we also need an equally value-engineered smartphone operating system and such an operating system must be designed with India in mind. Google and Jio are partnering to build an Android-based smartphone operating system."