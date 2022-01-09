MUMBAI : Reliance Industries Ltd will pick up a controlling stake in New York’s premium luxury five-star hotel, Mandarin Oriental, for $98.15 million, the company said on Sunday. Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd will acquire the 73.37% stake held indirectly by Cayman Island-based Columbus Centre Corp. in Mandarin Oriental.

In April 2021, RIL acquired Stoke Park Ltd, a luxury hotel, spa and country club in the UK for $79 million.

“This acquisition will add to the consumer and hospitality footprint of the group, which already has investment in EIH Ltd (Oberoi Hotels), Stoke Park Ltd in UK and is developing a state-of-the-art convention centre, hotel and managed residences in BKC Mumbai," RIL said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of March, the company said, and added that if other owners of the hotel decide to participate in the transaction, it will acquire the remaining 26.63% stake, at the same valuation.

Set up in 2003, Mandarin Oriental, New York, is an iconic luxury hotel located at 80 Columbus Circle, directly adjacent to the pristine Central Park and Columbus Circle. It posted revenues of $115 million in 2018, $113 million in 2019 and $15 million in 2020. The hotel is known for its much-in-demand ballroom, five-star spa and eating and drinking venues, including MO Lounge.

