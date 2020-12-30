Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >RIL completes acquisition of IMG Worldwide’s stake in sports management JV
RIL shares were trading down 0.49% at Rs1,979.40 in early session on BSE.

RIL completes acquisition of IMG Worldwide’s stake in sports management JV

1 min read . 10:33 AM IST PTI

Reliance Industries has on Dec 28 completed the acquisition of equity shares of IMGR. Accordingly, IMG-R has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company

Reliance Industries Ltd has completed acquisition of IMG Worldwide LLC's stake in their sports management joint venture IMG Reliance Ltd (IMG-R).

Reliance Industries Ltd has completed acquisition of IMG Worldwide LLC's stake in their sports management joint venture IMG Reliance Ltd (IMG-R).

"The company has, on December 28, 2020, completed the acquisition of equity shares of IMGR. Accordingly, IMG-R has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company," Reliance Industries said in a regulatory filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"The company has, on December 28, 2020, completed the acquisition of equity shares of IMGR. Accordingly, IMG-R has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company," Reliance Industries said in a regulatory filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Ten books from 2020 you must not miss

Last week, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announced it will buy out IMG Worldwide LLC from their sports management joint venture (JV) for 52.08 crore.

The nation's biggest company by market value, in a stock exchange filing, had said it will buy IMG Worldwide's 50% stake in IMG-Reliance Ltd (IMG-R) for no more than 52.08 crore in cash.

RIL had formed an equal joint venture with IMG Worldwide, an international sports marketing and management company, in 2010 to develop, market and manage sports and entertainment in India.

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media, operating in more than 30 countries, and is a part of the Endeavor network.

IMG-R is engaged in the business of creation, management, implementation and commercialisation of sporting, fashion and entertainment events in India. IMG-R had a turnover of 181.70 crore (including GST of 25.79 crore) and a net profit of 16.35 crore in FY20.

RIL shares were trading down 0.49% at Rs1,979.40 in early session on BSE.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.