RIL completes acquisition of Sintex, pumps in ₹1,500 crore2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 02:48 PM IST
With the acquisition completed, RIL now holds a 70% stake in Sintex and the company will be jointly managed by RIL and Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise
MUMBAI: Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries (RIL), has completed the acquisition of nine-decade-old Sintex Industries Ltd. by infusing ₹1,500 crore in the Ahmedabad-based yarn and fabric manufacturer, which is more widely known in the country for manufacturing black plastic water tanks.
