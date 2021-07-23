Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹13,806 crore up by 66.7% for the June quarter, against ₹8282 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Value of Sales and Services for the quarter came in at ₹158,862 crore higher by 57.4%, the company said in a press statement.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, (Ebitda) for the quarter was at ₹27,550 crore, higher by 27.6%.

"“I am happy that our Company has delivered robust growth despite facing a highly challenging operating environment caused by the second wave of the COVID pandemic. The results of the First Quarter of FY2022 clearly demonstrate the resilience of Reliance’s diversified portfolio of businesses that cater to large parts of the consumption basket," said Mukesh Ambani, chairman, and managing director, RIL, adding in our O2C business, we generated strong earnings through our integrated portfolio and superior product placement capabilities. Along with our partner bp, we commissioned the satellite cluster in KG D6 and continued to ramp up production, contributing to 20% of gas production in India. This will be a major contribution to our country’s energy security.

RIL shares closed 0.74% down at ₹2105.20 on the BSE today, ahead of its earnings announcement.

While net profit for Jio Platforms Ltd came in at ₹3651 crore, higher by 44.9% year on year, revenue stood at ₹22,267 crore, higher by 9.8%. The average revenue per user during the quarter was at ₹138.4 per subscriber per month.

Reliance Retail delivered gross revenues of ₹38,547 crores, a growth of 21.9% year-on-year. Revenue after adjusting for the Petro retailing business that was transferred out grew at 32% year on year.

"Covid-related restrictions on store operations during the quarter impacted our Retail business operations and profitability. This is a temporary phenomenon. We remained focused on ensuring supplies of necessities, including food, grocery, health & hygiene products through a combination of online-offline channels. We stepped up our efforts in creating partnerships with small merchants and digital engagement with consumers. This is creating a newer and inclusive model of growth. I am confident that the retail business is poised to create exponential value and growth," Ambani added.

