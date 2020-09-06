RIL details plan to carve out O2C assets

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd. on Sunday released a detailed plan on carving out its oil-to-chemicals business, six months after the company announced the proposal.

Per the scheme of arrangement, the entire oil-to-chemicals assets will be spun into a separate unit, by transferring some of RIL's refining, petrochemicals, fuel retail & aviation fuel (majority interest only) and bulk wholesale marketing businesses together with its assets and liabilities.

The assets will be held by a unit of Reliance with no change in their ownership.

RIL had this April approved a scheme of arrangement for transfer of oil to chemicals (O2C) of the company to Reliance O2C Limited as a going concern on slump sale basis for a lump sum consideration equal to the income tax net worth of the O2C Undertaking.

The separation of the assets was planned as part of RIL's target to sell 20% stake in its refining and petrochemicals business for $15 billion to Saudi Aramco, to deleverage RIL's balance sheet. The deal however, has gotten delayed.

Assets including Reliance Ethane Holding Pte Ltd, Reliance Gas Pipelines Ltd, Gujarat Chemical Port Ltd, Reliance Corporate IT Partk Ltd, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd among others, will not be part of the O2C undertaking.

The undertaking will also exclude all assets and liabilities of RIL related to other businesses, all investments and loans and advances of RIL and all cash and cash equivalent of RIL.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated