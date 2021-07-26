MUMBAI: Reliance Industries in collaboration with HN Reliance Foundation Hospital is developing a 5G connected ambulance, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate has said in a presentation to analysts.

"We are developing a 5G connected ambulance so that all the capabilities of a hospital emergency room can be extended to an ambulance, no matter where it is at any point in time," said Kiran Thomas, Jio President, at a virtual press briefing on 23 July.

Thomas said the company was also working to build certain showcase applications in various verticals--spanning healthcare, education, entertainment and retailspecifically highlighting the capabilities of 5G.

Last quarter, RIL forged some key partnerships, the most prominent of which was with Google - to use Google Cloud to power Jio's own 5G solutions as well as for sustainable growth that the company is seeing in multiple sectors including retail, both traditional retail and JioMart, JioSaavn (music) and JioHealth.

"It is not just the Hyperscale Cloud but also the relationship extending to the Edge Cloud infrastructure that Google Cloud is setting it up," Thomas said, adding that for low-latency solutions like 5G, Edge becomes very important, especially in use cases like gaming, video entertainment, and so on.

The company has received approvals and trial spectrum to initiate 5G field trials, and plans to initiate this using its own Jio 5G standard developed internally.

It has received 100 megahertz in the 3.5 Gig band, also called the n78 band which DoT has allocated for trials.

"All the components are now installed in all of the data centres across our country. And, obviously, because of the fact that we are a zero-legacy network, we'll be able to, as soon as we get the operational spectrum, be able to quite quickly and seamlessly upgrade our offerings from 4G to 5G," the company said.

RIL's telecom subsidiary, Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), saw its net profit rise 44.9% on year in the April-June quarter, driven by strong mobile phone subscriber additions and higher data consumption. For the fiscal first quarter, JPL’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs3,651 crore compared with Rs3,510 crore at March end, and ₹2,519 crore a year ago, the company said in a release on Friday.

Quarterly revenue rose to Rs18,952 crore from Rs18,278 crore in the Jan-March period, and Rs17,254 crore a year ago.

Average revenue per user (ARPU), a key performance parameter for the telecom business, grew sequentially to ₹138.4 from ₹138.2 in the previous quarter.

