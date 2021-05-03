RIL falls more than 2% after March quarter earnings

Analysts at HDFC Securities have given add rating on Reliance. It is premised on the induction of Facebook, Google, Intel and Qualcomm as partners on Jio Platforms, which helped the company accelerate the growth of digital connectivity and create value in the digital ecosystem through technology offerings. Furthermore, recovery in refining and petrochemicals businesses in FY22 estimates. The emergence of a clear path to a stronger balance sheet and stake sale in the retail business are other key positives. The stock is currently trading at 9.6 times 23 March estimated enterprise value to Ebitda and 19.1 times 23 March estimated earnings per share (EPS).

