Mukesh Ambani -led Reliance Industries will hold its first virtual 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday. The event is is scheduled to start at 2 pm. This will be the 43rd AGM of oil-telecom-to-retail major.

Reliance will stream the event live on the company’s official website as well as YouTube. For the first time, Reliance will allow users to enter the webinar through JioMeet video conferencing platform.

One can also get all the real-time updates of the RIL AGM on company’s Flame of Truth Twitter handle and official Facebook channel.

This year, Reliance launched a chatbot for WhatsApp powered by Jio Haptik to help shareholders, prospective investors, media and general public receive the latest updates of AGM. In order to access the meet, one needs to send a “Hi" from their WhatsApp number to the ChatBot WhatsApp number 79771 11111.The ChatBot will act as a help desk to answer queries related to RIL AGM.

Mukesh Ambani is likely to discuss company's future plans following the recent partnerships with global social media giant Facebook at the 43rd AGM.

"The focus of the AGM is expected to be largely on product launches around RIL's partnership with Facebook potentially ranging from integration of JioMart with WhatsApp, additional colour on payments business and launch of a large product ecosystem (Super App) where Jio could integrate its services with WhatsApp," said Goldman Sachs.

