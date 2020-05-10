RIL fixes 14 May as record date for rights issue

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has fixed May 14 as the record date for India's biggest rights issue of ₹53,125 crore.

This is RIL's first such issue in nearly three decades.

RIL, which had on April 30 announced its fundraising plan of ₹53,125 crore through a 1:15 rights issue, will offer shares at ₹1,257, a 14% discount to the stock's closing price on April 30 of ₹1,467.05.

"We inform you that the Rights Issue Committee constituted by the Board of Directors of the company has, at its meeting fixed Thursday, May 14, 2020, as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the rights issue," RIL said in a regulatory filing.

Shareholders willing to subscribe to the issue will have to pay 25% on application and the rest in one or more tranches.

At 50% shareholding, Mukesh Ambani, will have to pump in at least ₹26,600 crore to subscribe to his portion of the rights issue. Ambani and other controlling shareholders have pledged to buy to the full extent of their entitlement and also subscribe to all unsold shares in the rights issue, Reliance had said earlier.

The rights issue opening and closing dates will be informed separately, RIL added.

RIL has reportedly appointed nine investment banks to manage its rights issue. These include Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Kotak Mahindra Capital, JM Financial, Axis Capital and ICICI Securities.

