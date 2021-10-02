Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance International Limited (RINL) in Abu Dhabi global market, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"The company has invested ₹7.42 crore or $1 million in cash in 1,000,000 equity shares of $1 each of “Reliance International Limited," the company has said in a filing on Saturday.

The subsidiary was set up for trading of crude oil, petroleum products, petrochemicals and agricultural commodities. RINL is yet to commence its business operations.

The company said that the investment in RINL does not fall within related party transaction and the promoter or promoter group or group companies do not have any interest in RINL.

There were also no governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the said investment.

RIL's stock traded flat on Friday to close the week at ₹2,525 on NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.