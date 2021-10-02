Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >RIL incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary 'Reliance International' in UAE

RIL incorporates wholly-owned subsidiary 'Reliance International' in UAE

Reliance International is yet to commence its business operations, RIL said in a filing
1 min read . 02:53 PM IST Livemint

  • RIL said Reliance International was set up for trading of crude oil, petroleum products, petrochemicals and agricultural commodities

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Reliance International Limited (RINL) in Abu Dhabi global market, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"The company has invested 7.42 crore or $1 million in cash in 1,000,000 equity shares of $1 each of “Reliance International Limited," the company has said in a filing on Saturday.

The subsidiary was set up for trading of crude oil, petroleum products, petrochemicals and agricultural commodities. RINL is yet to commence its business operations.

The company said that the investment in RINL does not fall within related party transaction and the promoter or promoter group or group companies do not have any interest in RINL.

There were also no governmental or regulatory approvals were required for the said investment.

RIL's stock traded flat on Friday to close the week at 2,525 on NSE.

