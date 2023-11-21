Reliance Industries has invested ₹45,000 crore in West Bengal and is further planning to invest additional Rs. 20,000 crore in the next three years, chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the 7th Edition of Bengal Global Business Summit in Kolkata. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Reliance has invested close to Rs. 45,000 crores in West Bengal. Today, I am happy to announce that we plan to invest an additional Rs. 20,000 crores in the next three years," said Ambani.

He further informed that the investment by the conglomerate will majorly be done in three areas - telecom, retail and bio energy.

“With our rapid rollout of Jio Fibre and Air Fibre, every home in Bengal will be converted into smart homes very soon," he added.

“This transformation will unleash new employment and entrepreneurial opportunities to millions in Bengal. The day is not far when Bengal will become a magnet for top-notch talent from all over India and beyond. I am happy to announce today that we have achieved 98.8% population coverage in the state and 100% within the Kolkata telecom circle," Ambani said.

Ambani further said that Reliance Retail will also expand the number of retail stores from 1000 to 1200 within next two years.

“Our network of nearly 1000 Retail stores will expand to over 1200 within the next two years. Our retail business is supporting hundreds of MSMEs. We have partnered with Prabhuji, Mukharochak, City Gold, Bisk Farm and others and provided them an unprecedented distribution reach all over India," he said.

The conglomerate has become India’s largest Bio-Energy producer, based on the company’s own indigenous developed technology, Ambani said.

"Reliance is carrying out this responsibility with multiple initiatives in New Energy, including Bio-Energy. India has the potential to become the largest producer of Bio Energy in the world. We target to establish 100 compressed biogas (CBG) plants in the next three years, consuming 5.5 million tonnes of agricultural residue and organic waste," he added.

Ambani further informed that Reliance will also help farmers grow energy plantations. “We will also help farmers to grow energy plantations on a large scale. This would help mitigate nearly 2 million tonnes of carbon emissions and produce 2.5 million tonnes of organic manure annually. We are planning to set up CBG plants in Bengal that will enable Bengal farmers to increase their incomes by doubling up as anna daatas and urja daatas ─ producers of food as well as energy. With our current and new investments in these three businesses, Reliance will march together with the great people of Bengal towards a future of shared prosperity, technological innovation, inclusivity, and harmony," he said.

