RIL, IOA to host first-ever India House at Paris Olympics 2024

RIL, IOA to host first-ever India House at Paris Olympics 20242 min read . 07:58 PM IST
- In partnership with IOA, RIL will support Indian athletes in major multi-sport events including the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and the Olympics Games.
Reliance Industries (RIL) and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will together establish the first-ever India House at Paris Olympics 2024. On Wednesday, RIL announced a long-term partnership with IOA to elevate the performances of Indian athletes, support the national sports federations and build the credentials of India as a global sporting nation, with an aspiration to host the Olympic Games in the future.
Reliance Industries (RIL) and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will together establish the first-ever India House at Paris Olympics 2024. On Wednesday, RIL announced a long-term partnership with IOA to elevate the performances of Indian athletes, support the national sports federations and build the credentials of India as a global sporting nation, with an aspiration to host the Olympic Games in the future.
In partnership with IOA, RIL will support Indian athletes in major multi-sport events including the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and the Olympics Games. Additionally, the Olympic hospitality houses are a games tradition, and India’s first Olympic House at Paris 2024 Olympics will be a historic milestone.
In partnership with IOA, RIL will support Indian athletes in major multi-sport events including the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and the Olympics Games. Additionally, the Olympic hospitality houses are a games tradition, and India’s first Olympic House at Paris 2024 Olympics will be a historic milestone.
Nita M. Ambani, IOC Member, and Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said, “It is our dream to see India take centre stage in the global sporting arena. Our partnership with the IOA reinforces Reliance Foundation’s deep commitment to supporting and empowering young athletes across the country with world-class infrastructure and opportunities."
"We are also very excited to host the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024. It will be a great opportunity to showcase India’s immense talent, potential, and aspiration to the world!" Ambani added.
IOA Secretary General, Rajeev Mehta, said, “I thank Reliance Industries and Nita Ambani for this partnership with the Indian Olympic Association and for their continued support over the years in supporting Indian sports and inspiring the next generation of children to join the Olympic movement. It will be a momentous occasion to have an India house at Paris 2024. This is a giant step in reiterating India’s commitment to the Olympic Movement."
In the run-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics, India will also be hosting the 140th prestigious IOC Session in June 2023 at the state-of-the-art Jio World Centre in Mumbai.
The IOC Session, which coincides with the 75th year of Independence, will highlight the role of sport in India and celebrate the contribution of India to the Olympic Movement, RIL said in a statement.
Earlier, in May this year, India's first ‘Olympic Values Education Programme’ (OVEP) was launched in Odisha, which combines the twin powers of education and sport in instilling the core values of Olympism.