RIL issues ₹7,706 crore guarantee for Samsung's 5G equipment supply to Jio

RIL issues ₹7,706 crore guarantee for Samsung's 5G equipment supply to Jio1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Jio has committed an investment of ₹2 trillion for providing pan-India 5G services, having started network rollouts from October 2022
New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) has issued a letter of guarantee of ₹7,706 crore in favour of Samsung India Electronics for extending credit to its subsidiary Reliance Jio for supply of telecom equipment, the company said on Wednesday.
