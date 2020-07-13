In a first, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) launched a chatbot for WhatsApp powered by Jio Haptik, to help shareholders, prospective investors, media and general public receive accurate and immediate information about the upcoming RIL Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled to take place on 15 July, 2020, according to company sources.

In order to access the meet, one needs to send a “Hi" from their WhatsApp number to the ChatBot WhatsApp number 79771 11111.

The ChatBot will act as a help desk to answer queries related to RIL AGM. It has been designed to handle doubts from the large number of shareholders, other interested stakeholders and general public from across the country. It will be able to assist thousands of shareholders, other stakeholders and public at any given time with text & video content and useful links related to the AGM.

The virtual shareholder assistant solution has been developed by Haptik Technologies, a Reliance Industries Ltd subsidiary and a leader in providing intelligent virtual assistants for businesses.

"The use of ChatBot to assist investors for an AGM is unprecedented and reinforces RIL’s commitment to digitally empower businesses and individuals through simple, smart and secure technology-enabled solutions," the sources added.

The company's AGM is expected to expand its financial services play, some details of which may be shared by chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Reliance Industries Limited's market valuation zoomed past the ₹12 lakh crore-mark on Monday, driven by a sharp rise in its share price.

The market-heavyweight stock jumped 3.64 per cent to a record high of ₹1,947 on the BSE.

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it rose by 3.70 per cent to a lifetime high of ₹1,947.70.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via