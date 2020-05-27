RIL launches WhatsApp chatbot for rights issue queries

"Generally for a public offering of this size with so many shareholders one would need a vast infrastructure of call centre executives to answer shareholder queries. But with the lockdown it would have been difficult to manage sufficient call centre service and hence it was decided to come up with this chatbot where shareholders can go and resolve majority of their queries without requiring any human intervention," said a person advising on the RIL rights issue, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to speak with the media.