REC is exhibiting its latest innovations, including the new Alpha Pure-R premium solar panel, at Renewable Energy India (REI) from 28 to 30 September 2022.
Reliance Industries (RIL) and its newly-owned, Norway-based solar panel company, REC Group on Wednesday unveiled their new Alpha Pure-R solar panel, just one year after launching the 2022 Intersolar Award winner, REC Alpha Pure. Continuing its commitment to supplying many customers with innovative solar products, REC has doubled its Alpha HJT production capacity in Singapore for the new solar panel. Together, the companies are also recruiting new talents for their upcoming Solar Giga Factory in Jamnagar, India.
REI, which is India's premier B2B expo for the renewable energy sector – expects to welcome over 40,000 trade visitors to its 2022 edition in Greater Noida just outside Delhi.
To stand out among the 700-plus exhibitors, REC is planning a big show with a high-caliber local and international team, the statement said.
REC CEO Jan Enno Bicker said, “The REC Alpha Pure-R hits the sweet spot in terms of its power output, size, weight, and handling. With its high-power density innovations, the new panel follows the lead-free and RoHS-compliant REC Alpha Pure Series. We are proud to report that the REC Alpha Pure won the prestigious Intersolar Award 2022 – so the new REC Alpha Pure-R builds on a great heritage!" Featuring heterojunction (HJT) cells in the large G12 format in a patented panel design, the REC Alpha Pure-R delivers power output of up to 430 Wp, while keeping the module under two square meters in area. This makes the new product ideal for residential installations where space is limited."
In its statement, REC stated that the Alpha Pure-R goes into production in August 2022 at REC’s new production lines in Singapore, where REC is doubling its Alpha HJT product line capacity from 600 MW to 1.2 GW.
Also, RIL is building on over 5,000 acres a new Solar Giga factory, the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex, in Jamnagar, India.
"It will be one of the largest integrated renewable energy manufacturing facility in the world, and will embrace high-power solar panels based on advanced technology, storage, electrolyser, e-mobility, R&D, and basic raw materials," the statement added.
Further, for the upcoming Solar Giga Factory in Jamnagar, the companies seeking talented individuals to help make things happen.
Bicker said, We have huge expansion plans in the region, and we are looking for new talents to join Jamnagar's Solar Giga Factory and our Centre for Excellence in Singapore."
On BSE, RIL shares closed at ₹2,664.45 apiece up by ₹13.90 or 0.52%. The Mukesh Ambani-led company is the largest in terms of market share, with a valuation of over ₹18.02 lakh crore as of August 17, 2022.