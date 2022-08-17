REC CEO Jan Enno Bicker said, “The REC Alpha Pure-R hits the sweet spot in terms of its power output, size, weight, and handling. With its high-power density innovations, the new panel follows the lead-free and RoHS-compliant REC Alpha Pure Series. We are proud to report that the REC Alpha Pure won the prestigious Intersolar Award 2022 – so the new REC Alpha Pure-R builds on a great heritage!" Featuring heterojunction (HJT) cells in the large G12 format in a patented panel design, the REC Alpha Pure-R delivers power output of up to 430 Wp, while keeping the module under two square meters in area. This makes the new product ideal for residential installations where space is limited."