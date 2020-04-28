MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Ltd is likely to lean on its promoter for a large dose of capital infusion through a rights issue to help it achieve zero net debt status by the March 2021 deadline, given the deal with Saudi Aramco could take longer to close.

With a net debt of ₹1.53 trillion on its books at the end of December and the deadline to be net debt free drawing close, RIL on Monday said it was considering raising funds by selling shares to its existing investors through a rights issue.

As part of its plan to become a zero net debt company, RIL, last week, bagged a massive investment of ₹43,574 crore from Facebook Inc in Jio Platform. That requires RIL to raise another ₹1.1 trillion to meet its target.

Analysts said a rights issue may have become imperative for RIL given its proposed $15 billion deal with Saudi Aramco is in jeopardy and free cash flows hit due to the covid-19 lockdown and a crash in crude oil prices.

"At least 50% of the issue will be subscribed by RIL. And being a company that values its equity a lot, the size of the issue would be substantial. It shows how serious RIL is about debt reduction," said an analyst with a foreign brokerage on the condition of anonymity.

Rights issue is an invitation to existing shareholders to buy additional shares of a company at a price that is usually lower than the current market price of the stock.

According to a Morgan Stanley report, the rights issue could be sized anywhere between $2 billion and $13 billion. The company has not mentioned the size of the proposed rights issue.

"While a rights issue, if successful, could be slightly earnings accretive under various scenarios, it would also reduce investor focus on asset divestments," said Morgan Stanley Research in a report dated 28 April.

"We calculate that a potential rights issue size equivalent to 2-12% of equity if done at a 5-20% discount to current market price, would be earnings accretive by 0.1-2.6% as it lowers debt (including liabilities) of $41 billion (post Facebook deal) further by 4.7%-34%," Morgan Stanley added.

The largest rights issues so far in Indian stock markets was in 2019 when Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd raised around ₹25,000 crore each.

Capital markets experts believe that a rights issue is a good alternative for raising capital in current market conditions, which also allows the promoter to avoid dilution of their shareholding in the company.

"In the current environment, given pricing requirements for QIPs and Preferential Issues being tied up to the weekly average stock prices, a rights issue is more commercially attractive as it does not come with any attendant pricing restrictions. Also, given the current investment scenario, existing shareholders may be the most reliable source of equity funding in a time-bound manner, with traditional investors preferring to wait out the current turbulence," said Arka Mookerjee, partner at law firm JSA.

The fact that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has recently relaxed some norms around rights issues also makes this route attractive for companies.

However, it remains to be seen how Mukesh Ambani will finance his contribution for the rights issue.

The plan to fund the company's capital requirements through a rights issue also comes at a time when cash flows are under stress. RIL's refining and petrochemicals business which is its cash cow, contributes to over 60% Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization). But that cash generation has suffered due to the sharp drop in crude oil prices and the coronavirus induced lack of demand.

"With the global growth slump, we model for decade-low refining and petchem margins in FY21. Lockdowns force us to model for decade-low refining throughput and a 10% year on year cut in petchem volume," said CLSA in a report dated 17 April.

Non-energy businesses--retail and telecom-- would save the day for RIL as demand in these segments increased during the fourth quarter of last fiscal.

"RIL understands that the businesses of the future--telecom and retail--- would need capital. So they want these businesses to be debt free and run on their own operating cash flows, like its refining and chemicals business. That explains RIL's determination to pay off its debts," said an analyst with a foreign brokerage on the condition of anonymity.

Share Via