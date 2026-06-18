RIL manifesto: Mukesh Ambani asks top executives to make Reliance world's first AI-native large conglomerate

Mumbai: Early this year, Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire chairperson of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), asked top executives across the oil-to-telecom conglomerate to outline how artificial intelligence (AI) would transform their business.
This was the first step of an ambitious plan by the second-richest Indian to revamp Reliance into an AI-first company, where the technology would be used to redesign every workflow: from recruitment to business planning and revenue forecasting.
And now, the top leaders at Reliance, set to hold its annual general meeting on Friday, are working on what is known within the group as the ‘RIL manifesto’, said industry executives in the know. In fact, the order from Ambani, 69, is crystal clear: AI adoption as one of the driving forces in their business outcomes.