RIL manifesto: Mukesh Ambani asks top executives to make Reliance world's first AI-native large conglomerate

Mumbai: Early this year, Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire chairperson of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), asked top executives across the oil-to-telecom conglomerate to outline how artificial intelligence (AI) would transform their business.
Mumbai: Early this year, Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire chairperson of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), asked top executives across the oil-to-telecom conglomerate to outline how artificial intelligence (AI) would transform their business.
This was the first step of an ambitious plan by the second-richest Indian to revamp Reliance into an AI-first company, where the technology would be used to redesign every workflow: from recruitment to business planning and revenue forecasting.
This was the first step of an ambitious plan by the second-richest Indian to revamp Reliance into an AI-first company, where the technology would be used to redesign every workflow: from recruitment to business planning and revenue forecasting.
And now, the top leaders at Reliance, set to hold its annual general meeting on Friday, are working on what is known within the group as the ‘RIL manifesto’, said industry executives in the know. In fact, the order from Ambani, 69, is crystal clear: AI adoption as one of the driving forces in their business outcomes.
Most large companies are toying with AI to ensure they are not left behind as the new technology promises to change how they do business. But Reliance, India’s most valuable company with a market capitalization of ₹18 trillion, is taking it a step further, said an industry executive aware of the company’s plans.
“Only 10% of Indian companies truly want to be AI champions and are putting all their bets on AI nativity,” the executive said. “RIL is in the top 1%.”
Reliance, which employs almost 420,000 people, is working on becoming an “AI-native” organization, one where the core processes of budgeting, payroll processing, cost control, revenue reconciliation and business planning are redesigned from the ground up with an AI-first approach, the executive said.
“The initiative is being led by Mukesh Ambani himself. He wants to make Reliance the world’s first AI-native large conglomerate,” the executive said.
A performance metric
According to a second executive, the senior leadership across Reliance had to respond to a detailed survey in January and February on the AI-preparedness of their businesses and areas where the technology could be meaningfully deployed. For some of them, AI adoption is now part of their key responsibility areas (KRA) and a performance appraisal metric, the second executive said.
“It does not matter if one is in the traditional business like energy or the new-age one like digital, the leaders have to find out how they can implement AI across their operations," the second executive said. "It will not be long before AI is implemented as a performance metric in the middle order as well.”
Both executives spoke on the condition of anonymity because the information is confidential. Reliance did not respond to Mint’s request for comment on the company’s AI plans.
AI preparedness is also being used to screen candidates for leadership roles. The group is looking for new hires that are AI-savvy, the executives said. Jeyandran Venugopal, who took over as the chief executive officer of Reliance’s retail business in June 2025, was earlier the chief technology officer at e-commerce platform Flipkart.
“Recruiting a chief technology or innovation officer for the role of CEO clearly shows that the company is going all-out towards being technology-first,” said Agamjeet Dang, CEO of Executive Access, a headhunting firm. “In fact, there is a developing trend where companies are looking at technology experts for leadership roles provided they bring commercial acumen along with their future-ready technology mindset."
“Given the volume and variety of businesses that Reliance does, they are sitting on large volumes of data, which can be used for AI-fication,” said Jayanth Kolla, a partner at tech consultancy firm Convergence Catalyst.
That said, many applications that use AI for work processes at Reliance and other conglomerates are based on machine learning, which is not very expensive, Kolla said. This means that while the company makes AI usage a norm, a ballooning compute bill would not be an immediate concern.
Sovereign AI infrastructure
The push for AI at Reliance comes as it prepares to file draft initial public offering (IPO) documents for its subsidiary Jio Platforms, which houses the group’s digital and telecommunications arm. Analysts at Morgan Stanley and Citi Research have pegged Jio Platforms’ valuation at about $133 billion.
Jio created a data economy in India and now Reliance is aggressively pursuing its strategy to build sovereign AI infrastructure in India, the company noted in its latest annual report. To support this effort, Reliance plans to invest ₹10 trillion to develop multi-gigawatt scale AI-ready data centres, it noted.
Even the annual report for FY26 was prepared by AI, the first executive said.
Reliance has signed pacts with global internet giants, including Meta Platforms that is also betting aggressively on AI to bring changes to its workplace. The Reliance-Meta deal aims to come up with solutions for enterprises in India and select international markets.
The two companies jointly invested ₹855 crore in a 70-30 ratio in a joint venture called Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd, with Reliance investing the higher share. The joint venture will use Menlo Park, California-based Meta’s open-source Llama models to deliver AI solutions to enterprises. Llama is an AI tool that competes with ChatGPT and Claude.
Reliance is engaged in similar discussions with leading AI companies for potential partnerships, the first executive said.