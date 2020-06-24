Reliance Industries may break-up in the next three-four years post the initial public offering of its telecom and retail business segments which should unlock additional shareholder value, according to Bernstein Research.

"Following the rights issues and 24.7% sell-down in Jio, RIL is now effectively debt-free. We expect a break-up of the company in the next three-four years through the IPO of Jio and retail business segment which should further unlock shareholder value," Bernstein Research said.

RIL on 19 June said it is a net debt-free company, after having raised Rs1.75 trillion against its net debt of Rs1.61 trillion. The company raised Rs1.15 trillion through a 24.71% stake sale of equity of its subsidiary Jio Platforms to nearly a dozen investors.

RIL also raised ₹53,124.20 crore through a rights issue of its shares, which was subscribed 1.59 times. Along with its stake sale to BP in the petro-retail JV for ₹7000 crore, RIL has raised funds in excess of Rs1.75 lakh crore.

Bernstein's analysts added that looking at the balance sheet, RIL has significantly improved its financial position following these transactions and RIL's net debt to equity will fall significantly from 0.51x in FY20 to 0.06x in FY21 which is the lowest in almost a decade.

Given the $15 billion Aramco deal and free cash flow outlook in the next several years, net debt to equity could continue to fall beyond FY21, Bernstein Research said.

Reliance is in talks with Aramco to sell a 20% stake in its oil-to-chemical business for $15 billion.

“The partnership gives our refineries access to a wide portfolio of value-accretive crude grades and enhanced feedstock security for higher oil-to-chemicals conversion," Mukesh Ambani said in its annual report. The deal, which is yet to be closed, was part of RIL’s initial plans to deleverage; however, there has been speculation over the possibility of talks being called off due to the global glut in oil due to poor demand environment because of the pandemic

Given the company's expansion into the internet and retail, more investments including mergers and acquisitions seem highly likely, the brokerage said adding that refining and petchem could also see expansion with the Aramco partnership.

"Overall, we expect RIL will continue to invest in growth over returning cash to shareholders," it said.

While earnings will soften in FY21 due to covid-19, the brokerage said that RIL is at the start of a secular growth period driven by telecom, retail, and new economy-related business.

"We estimate Ebitda for FY21 of ₹86,000 crore, which is almost double what it was a few years ago. On our estimates, we believe that Ebitda can double again through to FY25, mainly through the growth in Jio and new business, while the energy-related business will be relatively flat (assuming the 20% divestment to Aramco)," the research report said.

