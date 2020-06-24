RIL may break-up with IPOs of Jio, retail business

“The partnership gives our refineries access to a wide portfolio of value-accretive crude grades and enhanced feedstock security for higher oil-to-chemicals conversion," Mukesh Ambani said in its annual report. The deal, which is yet to be closed, was part of RIL’s initial plans to deleverage; however, there has been speculation over the possibility of talks being called off due to the global glut in oil due to poor demand environment because of the pandemic