RIL offers Coursera courses for employees’ families

RIL offers Coursera courses for employees’ families1 min read . 12:54 PM IST
- The programme was started for employees during the pandemic and from May 2020 to 25 December 2022, more than one lakh have enrolled for the courses.
MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) is offering families of its employees access to business certification programme from skill set training platform Coursera.
MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) is offering families of its employees access to business certification programme from skill set training platform Coursera.
“Reliance employees will now have unlimited access to all Coursera for Business certifications from over 170 prestigious universities such as Carnegie-Mellon University, Yale University, University of Michigan, and Johns Hopkins University, as well as organisations such as Meta, Google, SAP and Microsoft," said an internal announcement made on 28 December.
“Reliance employees will now have unlimited access to all Coursera for Business certifications from over 170 prestigious universities such as Carnegie-Mellon University, Yale University, University of Michigan, and Johns Hopkins University, as well as organisations such as Meta, Google, SAP and Microsoft," said an internal announcement made on 28 December.
The conglomerate said that family members will receive “free and unlimited access" to all courses, specialisations and certifications in Coursera for business catalogue, as well as access to video clips. Three members of the employee’s family can enrol for the course.
“On Reliance Family Day, we are happy to deepen our partnership with Coursera even further. We are proud to become the first company in India to extend the full benefits of the Coursera programme to our colleagues and now also to their family members," said Ashwani Prashara, CHRO, in an email response from Mint.
The programme was started for employees during the pandemic and from May 2020 to 25 December 2022, more than one lakh have enrolled for the courses.
“This makes the programme the biggest such learning implementation in the world. For us at Reliance, lifelong learning has always and will always be a way of life," the CHRO added.