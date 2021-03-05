Mumbai: Nita M Ambani, non-executive director on Reliance Industries' board, has urged Reliance employees and their family members, including spouse and parents, to register for covid-19 vaccination programme, the full cost of which would be borne by the company.

"With your support, we will soon be able to put the pandemic behind us. Until then do not let your guard down," said Ambani adding "we are in the last stages of the collective battle...Together we must win, and we will win."

RIL joins the likes of tech-giants Infosys, TCS, Capgemini and Accenture who announced their plans to cover covid-19 vaccination costs for their employees in India.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, RIL and Nita Ambani had in Reliance Family Day 2020 message assured that as soon as any approved vaccine is available in India, RIL would plan early vaccination for all employees and family members.

The covid-19 vaccination drive in India has gathered pace with nearly 11 lakh vaccine doses administered to people above the age of 60 and those in the 45-59 age group with co-morbidities till Thursday. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.77 crore.

