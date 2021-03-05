RIL offers to vaccinate employees, bear all cost

RIL offers to vaccinate employees, bear all cost1 min read . 10:13 AM IST
- RIL joins the likes of tech-giants Infosys, TCS, Capgemini and Accenture who announced their plans to cover covid-19 vaccination costs for their employees in India
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai: Nita M Ambani, non-executive director on Reliance Industries' board, has urged Reliance employees and their family members, including spouse and parents, to register for covid-19 vaccination programme, the full cost of which would be borne by the company.
Mumbai: Nita M Ambani, non-executive director on Reliance Industries' board, has urged Reliance employees and their family members, including spouse and parents, to register for covid-19 vaccination programme, the full cost of which would be borne by the company.
"With your support, we will soon be able to put the pandemic behind us. Until then do not let your guard down," said Ambani adding "we are in the last stages of the collective battle...Together we must win, and we will win."
"With your support, we will soon be able to put the pandemic behind us. Until then do not let your guard down," said Ambani adding "we are in the last stages of the collective battle...Together we must win, and we will win."
Also Read | India’s vaccine rollout changes gears
RIL joins the likes of tech-giants Infosys, TCS, Capgemini and Accenture who announced their plans to cover covid-19 vaccination costs for their employees in India.
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, RIL and Nita Ambani had in Reliance Family Day 2020 message assured that as soon as any approved vaccine is available in India, RIL would plan early vaccination for all employees and family members.
The covid-19 vaccination drive in India has gathered pace with nearly 11 lakh vaccine doses administered to people above the age of 60 and those in the 45-59 age group with co-morbidities till Thursday. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 1.77 crore.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.