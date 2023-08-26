Reliance AGM 2023: Reliance Jio IPO to 5G pricing — top 5 market expectations

Reliance AGM 2023: Reliance Jio IPO to 5G pricing — top 5 market expectations2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 08:56 AM IST
Reliance AGM 2023: Indian stock market expect announcements on Reliance Retail IPO, Reliance Jio IPO, launch of 5G devices at reasonable price and more on Monday next week
Reliance AGM 2023 date has been fixed on 28th August 2023 i.e. on Monday next week. Both Indian stock market experts and investors are eagerly waiting for the 46th AGM (Annual General Meeting) of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) as the Sensex heavy weight is expected to unveil its business blueprint for future. According to market experts, after demerger of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) from RIL, market is expecting some concrete announcement in regard to Future Retail IPO and Reliance Jio IPO. They said that launch of 5G devices at reasonable price and some succession from the company in this regard is also expected. Apart from this. some information in regard to the fundamentals of Jio Financial Services Ltd is also expected in upcoming Reliance AGM 2023.