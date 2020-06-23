RIL outlines key data monetisation drivers of Jio Platforms

Jio introduced a charge of 6 paise/minute on all off-net outgoing voice minutes to pass through the impact of change in regulatory stance on IUC in October 2019. This has led to a significant improvement in voice traffic mix as "misusers" of free voice services have left the network and Jio is now a net receiver of IUC although the reported growth in average revenue per user was far below analyt estimates. In the next phase of the connectivity rollout, Jio will offer state-of-the-art wireline services across fibre to the home to 50 million homes and 15 million Enterprises.