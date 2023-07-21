NEW DELHI : Reliance Industries Ltd said quarterly profit declined 5.9% from a year earlier, missing analysts’ estimates, due to the weak performance of its chemicals and refining business.

Net profit fell to ₹18,258 crore in the three months ended 30 June from ₹19,405 crore in the year-ago quarter. Profit missed the average ₹18,302 crore estimated by a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

Revenue declined by 5.31% to ₹2.1 trillion, in line with estimates.

While the company’s oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business reported weak performance, the consumer-centric retail and telecom businesses reported robust earnings. The O2C business’s earnings declined due to a sharp decline in fuel cracks, the difference between the prices of crude oil and refined products, in the June quarter from exceptionally high levels, the company said.

The segment’s revenue fell 17.7% from a year earlier to ₹1.33 trillion. However, it rose 3.4% sequentially.

Demand was impacted by destocking on recessionary fears and high interest rates, as well as slower than expected growth in the China market, said the company.

The decline in revenue was also due to a sharp fall in crude oil prices. Brent crude averaged $78.4 a barrel in the June quarter, lower by $35.5 a barrel over the same quarter last year and by $2.9 a barrel over the previous quarter. The total production for sale (adjusted for captive consumption) at 17.2 million tonnes (mt), however, improved over 16.9 mt in the year-ago quarter.

The weaker product cracks are likely to have impacted refining margins, too, analysts said. Polymer prices declined because of subdued demand from China, the US and Europe and destocking due to the volatile energy price environment.

The segment’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization at ₹15,271 core also declined 23.2% year-on-year. The same was impacted by a fall in transportation fuel cracks and lower downstream chemical margins, according to the company.

Earnings, however, received a boost from the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) business, with rising production from KG D6 Basin and higher domestic gas prices.

The average price realized for KGD6 gas stood at $10.81 per mmBtu (million British thermal units) in the June quarter versus $9.72 per mmBtu in 1Q FY23. The average price realized for coal bed methane (CBD) gas at $14.15 per mmBtu in the June quarter was higher than $22.48 per mmBtu in the year earlier.

As a result, the E&P business witnessed revenue growth of 27.8% to ₹4,632 crore from a year ago, with Ebitda increasing 47% to ₹4,015 crore.

The strong performance from consumer-oriented businesses continued.

“Reliance’s strong operating and financial performance this quarter demonstrates the resilience of our diversified portfolio of businesses that cater to demand across industrial and consumer segment," chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said.

Higher subscriber base and customer engagement propelled revenue and profitability growth for digital services, the company said.

Consolidated revenue of Jio Platforms grew 11.3% to ₹ 26,115 crore. During the June quarter, the company maintained robust subscriber growth, adding 9.2 million net users, bringing the total subscriber base to 448.5 million compared to 419.9 million in the year earlier.

The company’s ARPU (average revenue per user) rose by 2.8% from a year earlier to ₹ 180.5 from ₹ 178.8 in the preceding quarter. An improvement in subscriber mix and the growth of the wireline business helped improve ARPU, the company said.

The segment’s Ebitda rose by 14.8% to ₹13,116 crore.

It gained 3% sequentially.

The healthy improvement in operating performance boosted the segment’s profit by 12.5% from a year earlier to ₹5,098 crore.

The retail business also remained a robust driver of growth, benefitting from adding new stores.

The higher operating leverage helped improve profitability.

Revenue from operations rose 20.5% to ₹62,159 crore. Ebitda before investment income at ₹4,896 crore improved 25.6% from a year earlier.

The total number of stores rose to 18,446, while the area under operation expanded by 56% from a year earlier to 70.6 million sq. ft.

The quarter also recorded the highest-ever footfall at 249 million across formats, higher than 219 million in the preceding three months and 175 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company said that digital commerce and new commerce businesses continued to grow and contributed 18% of revenue. The company completed Metro Cash and Carry India acquisition and said that initiatives are underway to integrate the business with Reliance Retail.