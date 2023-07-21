RIL profit drops as refining biz falters1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:47 PM IST
Net profit fell to ₹18,258 crore in the three months ended 30 June from ₹19,405 crore in the year-ago quarter. Profit missed the average ₹18,302 crore estimated by a Bloomberg survey of analysts.
NEW DELHI : Reliance Industries Ltd said quarterly profit declined 5.9% from a year earlier, missing analysts’ estimates, due to the weak performance of its chemicals and refining business.
