RIL profit drops as refining biz falters

The decline in revenue was also due to a sharp fall in crude oil prices. Brent crude averaged $78.4 a barrel in the June quarter, lower by $35.5 a barrel over the same quarter last year and by $2.9 a barrel over the previous quarter. The total production for sale (adjusted for captive consumption) at 17.2 million tonnes (mt), however, improved over 16.9 mt in the year-ago quarter.