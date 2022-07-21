On the other hand, Dayanand Mittal an analyst at JM Financial said, "RIL’s 1QFY23 EBITDA is likely to be up 33% QoQ at ₹418 billion based on the following assumptions: a) O2C EBITDA likely to rise 63% QoQ to ₹232 billion due to sharp jump in refining margin (to $22/bbl) due to spike in petrol and diesel cracks to $40- 50/bbl on account of supply-side concerns; however petchem margins to remain weak due to weak polyester margins on account of Chinese lockdowns; b) Digital EBITDA likely to rise 3.4% QoQ to ₹116 billion due to rise in ARPU to ₹174 (from ₹168 in 4QFY22); net subscribers are likely to rise by ~4.5 million QoQ (vs net subscribers decline of 11mn/9mn/11mn in 4QFY22/3QFY22/2QFY22 due to cleaning up of low-ARPU inactive subscribers); and c) Retail EBITDA likely to grow by 9.0% QoQ to ₹41 billion."