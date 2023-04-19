RIL Q4 preview: Revenue seen weak, windfall tax impact to be lower; retail, telecom biz steady, result on April 213 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 07:56 PM IST
- RIL witnessed decent third-quarter earnings for FY23. In Q3, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹15,792 crore declining by 14.8% YoY, while revenue from operations climbed by 15% YoY to ₹2.20 lakh crore. EBITDA came in at ₹38,460 crore, up 13.5% on-year.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries (RIL) is set to kick start the Q4 season for the oil and gas sector this week. RIL, which is the largest company in terms of market share, will announce its March 2023 quarterly report on April 21. In Q4, RIL is expected to post a decline in revenue in both YoY and QoQ terms. However, experts believe the impact of the windfall tax will be lower in the quarter.
