What to expect from RIL in Q4?

In its preview report, ICICI Direct analysts said. "RIL's consolidated EBITDA is estimated to increase 6.5% QoQ to ₹37540.6 crore. Reliance Jio (Jio), will lead sub-addition with ~6.5 million net sub-additions during Q4. The monthly ARPU, like its peers, is expected to witness modest growth amid a lower number of days, at ~0.6% QoQ at ₹179. Overall revenues are expected at ₹23455 crore, up 2% QoQ. EBITDA, at ₹12,112 crore, is likely to grow 0.9% QoQ. Overall EBITDA margins are expected at 51.6%, down 60 bps QoQ due to higher network expenses on account of 5G and net profit at ₹4510 crore."