RIL Q4 Results: Reliance's share price edges up ahead of numbers

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 03:35 PM IST Livemint, Written By Pooja Sitaram Jaiswar
RIL has re-entered the telecom business, diversified in retail and new energy, and raised a record 2.5 lakh crore selling minority interests during the Covid lockdown. A file photo of Mukesh Ambani,

  • Reliance Industries Q4 results: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Industries will soon announce its Q4 earnings for FY23 on Thursday. RIL's share price has been in the green ahead of results.

For the fourth quarter of FY23, RIL is expected to post a decline in revenue in both YoY and QoQ terms. However, experts believe the impact of the windfall tax will be lower in the quarter. Also, there is a mixed opinion when it comes to gross refinery margins. But O2C business is likely to log between 8% to 11% sequential growth in EBITDA. Apart from RIL Q4 earnings, its subsidiaries Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail will also present their financial performance for the quarter today as well. 

21 Apr 2023, 03:33 PM IST RIL Q3FY23

RIL witnessed decent third-quarter earnings for FY23. In Q3, the company posted a consolidated net profit of 15,792 crore declining by 14.8% YoY, while revenue from operations climbed by 15% YoY to 2.20 lakh crore. EBITDA came in at 38,460 crore, up 13.5% on-year.

