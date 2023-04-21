RIL Q4 Results: Reliance's share price edges up ahead of numbers

For the fourth quarter of FY23, RIL is expected to post a decline in revenue in both YoY and QoQ terms. However, experts believe the impact of the windfall tax will be lower in the quarter. Also, there is a mixed opinion when it comes to gross refinery margins. But O2C business is likely to log between 8% to 11% sequential growth in EBITDA. Apart from RIL Q4 earnings, its subsidiaries Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail will also present their financial performance for the quarter today as well.
21 Apr 2023, 03:33 PM IST
RIL Q3FY23
RIL witnessed decent third-quarter earnings for FY23. In Q3, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹15,792 crore declining by 14.8% YoY, while revenue from operations climbed by 15% YoY to ₹2.20 lakh crore. EBITDA came in at ₹38,460 crore, up 13.5% on-year.