RIL Q4 Results: Reliance's share price edges up ahead of numbers

For the fourth quarter of FY23, RIL is expected to post a decline in revenue in both YoY and QoQ terms. However, experts believe the impact of the windfall tax will be lower in the quarter. Also, there is a mixed opinion when it comes to gross refinery margins. But O2C business is likely to log between 8% to 11% sequential growth in EBITDA. Apart from RIL Q4 earnings, its subsidiaries Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail will also present their financial performance for the quarter today as well.