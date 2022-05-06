Probal Sen and Sanjesh Jain, Research Analysts at ICICI Direct in their research note today said, "Reliance Industries (RIL) is set to report strong CAGR in earnings (29%) over FY22-24E led by robust OTC (oil to chemicals) margin environment, steady growth in digital services and strong momentum in its retail segment. Add the meaningful strides being made in green energy related Giga factories and the reinvigorated upstream segment after a tepid 4-5 years and there is a recipe for strong growth over the next 24-36 months. Having said that, the stock has been a standout performer over the last 12 months; valuations of 18x FY24E PER/ 10.5x EV/EBITDA and 1.8x P/BV factor in the upsides, with near-term stress on return ratios owing to stronger-than-estimated capital allocations/challenges inherent in scaling up of new energy plans, making us cautious on material upsides hereon. Re-initiate coverage on the stock with an ADD rating and a target price of Rs2,960 per share, 12% upside from CMP."