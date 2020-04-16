RIL raises Rs8,500 crore via bonds

MUMBAI : Reliance Industries on Thursday raised Rs8,500 crore through bonds after Reserve Bank of India decided to provide additional liquidity to banks to fund companies impacted by Covid-19.

RIL with a long-term debt rating of AAA issued bonds in two parts – one at a floating interest rate and the other at fixed rate, according to a debt capital market banker. The floating rate issue saw the company raise Rs4,500 crore for a coupon rate of 7.2%. This is 280 basis points over repo rate of 4.4%. The fixed rate issue saw the company raise Rs4,000 crore for a three-year period at a fixed coupon rate of 7.2%.

According to bankers, the money raised through this bond issue will primarily go towards refinancing their existing debt. RIL currently sits on a debt pile of Rs1.54 lakh crore as of 31 December 2019.

“The company has debt repayment obligations of about Rs50,000 crore in fiscal 2021and will likely undertake moderate capex. CRISIL believes the company has sufficientaccruals and cash & cash equivalents to meet its repayment obligations andmeet its capex requirements," the rating agency said in its 6 April report. “RIL's leverageis relatively high for its rating category, reflected in its Net Debt to EBITDA(earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) of about 2.1 times expected for fiscal 2020," it added.