RIL raises stake in US-based SkyTran to 54.46%

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has increased its stake in US-based SkyTran Inc, to 54.46%, the company said today.

SkyTran is a venture-funded technology company that develops pod car transport systems.

In a stock exchange filing, RIL said through its subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited, it has raised its holding in SkyTran to 54.46% from the present 26.3% on a fully diluted basis, for $26.76 million.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, RIL said “Our acquiring majority equity stake in SkyTran reflects our commitment to invest in building futuristic technologies that would transform the world."

RIL had first invested in SkyTran in October 2018, acquiring a 12.7% stake in the company. In November 2019, it raised the stake to 17.37% and in April 2020, to 26.3%.

Mint had in October 2018 reported that RIL is scouting for a site for India’s first pod taxi prototype, the next generation transportation system. Pod taxi is a driverless personal rapid transit system, which runs along a predetermined course either through overhead suspension or magnetic levitation.

SkyTran, founded in 2011, aims to solve traffic congestion problem globally by creating a high-speed, scalable and low-cost transport system. The company has partnered with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the US and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in Israel.

"We firmly believe that non-polluting high speed personal rapid transportation system will help facilitate environmental sustainability through efficient use of alternative energy and make an impactful reduction in air and noise pollution," added Ambani.

Last week RIL carved out a new subsidiary, Oil-to-chemicals (O2C) as part of which it will focus on building an optimal mix of lean and affordable energy comprising solar, wind and batteries.

The company said its new energy businesses will invest in carbon capture, to convert CO2, into useful products and chemicals and hydrogen production to meet H2 demand.

