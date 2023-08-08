RIL ready to double its green energy investment to ₹1.5 trillion4 min read 08 Aug 2023, 12:07 AM IST
Company is planning to commence the transition from grey to green hydrogen by 2025
Mumbai: Amid the increasing push for sustainable global practices among large industrial houses, billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said it is committed to double its investment target for green energy to ₹1.5 trillion, as part of the company’s initiatives to expand its renewable energy portfolio.