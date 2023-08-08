Shell, which was one of the first oil and gas giants to announce its net zero ambitions by 2050, has lowered its original carbon emission reduction target by 20-30%, as it is required to keep its investments going in oil and gas to meet demand, the company said. Shell has been investing around $1 billion every year in low-carbon energy, such as charging for electric vehicles, hydrogen, biofuels and electricity generated by wind and solar power, and is preparing to increase it to around $2 billion, depending on commercial opportunities, it added.