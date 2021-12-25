RIL receives NCLT approval to withdraw plan to demerge O2C business

"We would like to inform that the Hon’ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (NCLT) has vide its order dated December 3, 2021 approved the withdrawal of the O2C Scheme. Order of withdrawal of the O2C Scheme has been uploaded on the website of NCLT today i.e. December 24, 2021," the company informed the stock exchanges today.

