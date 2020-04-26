Good news is a precious commodity these days. So, when Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announced a $5.7 billion investment from Facebook, Inc. in its digital subsidiary, Jio Platforms Ltd, investors were elated. RIL shares surged, adding to the gains made since end-March. The shares are now just 9.8% lower than the highs in mid-January; about a month ago, it was down as much as 44%.

It’s fair to say that much has changed in a month. “Post the Facebook deal, concerns on Reliance’s debt have allayed," said Amit Shah, head of research, BNP Paribas India.

Graphic: Paras Jain/Mint

Click here to enlarge graphic

But here’s the rub: despite the massive investment of ₹43,574 crore, the company’s plans of becoming net debt free by March 2021 could still be a tall order. RIL reported a net debt of ₹1.53 trillion at the end of December, which means a lot more is needed to bridge the gap in the next 12 months. The challenge is that asset sales in the energy business are likely to be difficult to come by, and free cash flows could be lower than expected owing to the impact of the lockdowns.

“RIL’s operating cash flow is likely to decline by 15-20% year-on-year, assuming the lockdown is not extended beyond May 3 for most part of the country," said Shah. “As such, investors are unlikely to complain if the debt reduction timelines are delayed a bit from the company’s deadline of FY2021-end," he said.

A key step RIL was planning to use to cut debt was to sell a 20% stake in its petrochemicals and refining businesses to Saudi Aramco for $15 billion. But there have been delays, and with oil prices crashing, there are concerns among investors about the deal going through. “While the Saudi Aramco due diligence is ongoing, clearly with covid-19 disruptions, the transaction would likely get pushed out. The key investor concern is whether the collapse in crude would lead to deal cancellation," analysts from J.P. Morgan India Pvt. Ltd wrote in a report on 22 April.

For one, the sharp drop in crude prices and the uncertainty on demand for petroleum products have changed valuation benchmarks. “The enterprise valuation for the refining and petrochemicals businesses (in our model) stands at $53 billion versus $75 billion as per the August 19 letter of intent signed between the parties," a 20 April Citigroup Global Markets Inc. report said.

To be sure, the Facebook deal is a big boost, especially since it has come at a time when deal-making activity has pretty much dried up. Moody’s Investors Service said in a report on 23 April, “We expect the transaction to reduce Reliance’s consolidated net debt/Ebitda by 0.4 times to well below 3 times, the tolerance level for the Baa2 rating." Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

When RIL declares its March quarter results, its debt position would be keenly watched. In the December quarter, the company had reduced its consolidated net debt sequentially by ₹4,104 crore, thanks to a drop in capital expenditure. Capital expenditure in Q3 FY20 had consistently declined for the fourth quarter in a row.

But operating profits and cash flows are expected to decline in FY21. Tariff hikes taken in December should benefit RIL’s telecom business numbers. But all other businesses are likely to be hit by the pandemic. “We expect Reliance’s Ebitda to decline over the next twelve months but its credit metrics may remain appropriate for its ratings, if it successfully executes its announced transactions," Moody’s says.

BNP Paribas has cut RIL’s FY21 earnings estimates by 21% factoring the adverse impact of covid-19.

Going ahead, with earnings outlook muted for the next 2-3 quarters, progress on balance sheet de-leveraging and further stake sales matter. There has also been a lag in the closure of a ₹25,215 crore deal to sell telecom tower assets to Canada’s Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. and other partners due to a delay in receiving regulatory approvals, according to reports.

Meanwhile, after the Facebook deal, the RIL stock suggests that all is well. If earnings estimates are being cut by about 20% and the stock has corrected by only 10% from its highs, it means the company’s price-to-earnings valuations have risen post-covid-19.

The stock trades close to 18 times estimated earnings for this financial year, according to Bloomberg. For the current optimism to sustain on the stock, it is crucial that all segments see a quick V-shaped revival. Or, like Facebook, RIL will need to close some other asset sale deals quickly.

Share Via