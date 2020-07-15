RIL's JioMart to convert kirana stores into self-service stores

Reliance Industries in its 43rd Annual General Meeting(AGM) has announced that itse-commerce portal JioMart will offer kirana stores for greater demand generation from taking the store online and leveraging the existing Jio customer base.

Reliance Industries in its 43rd Annual General Meeting(AGM) has announced that itse-commerce portal JioMart will offer kirana stores for greater demand generation from taking the store online and leveraging the existing Jio customer base.

In the AGM Isha Ambani said, "JioMart is built upon two fundamental pillars: 1. A powerful omni-channel tech-platform to unite customers, kiranas and producers. 2. A widespread physical network of Reliance Retail that takes benefits of new commerce to every corner.

In the AGM Isha Ambani said, "JioMart is built upon two fundamental pillars: 1. A powerful omni-channel tech-platform to unite customers, kiranas and producers. 2. A widespread physical network of Reliance Retail that takes benefits of new commerce to every corner.

JioMart is built to digitally enable, empower and engage kirana stores. Kiranas will stay connected and transact with their customers on the JioMart platform, facilitated by a multifunctional POS.

"With JioMart, kirana stores will no longer be held back by limited product range, space, or delivery challenges. The partnership with JioMart can potentially help kirana stores grow business and earnings," Isha Ambani said at the AGM.

Isha Ambani further added, "A unique solution that JioMart offers is to convert the kirana’s existing stores in less than 48 hours into refreshed self-service stores, thereby transforming their customer experience completely".

JioMart will also provide unique offerings to its customers like trusted supplies, fresh produce, delivered at the doorstep; great value and attractive prices; easy-to-use platform that offers intuitive experience with voice-integration in multiple languages.

As an introductory offer, customers will receive a complimentary covid essential kit with the first order placed on JioMart.

