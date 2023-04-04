Reliance Industries secures $2 bn additional loan4 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 12:06 AM IST
- Group raises $5 bn in total; largest syndicated loan in India
- The low-fee fundraising by Reliance Industries indicates that banks are seeking top-rated firms
MUMBAI : Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has secured an additional credit line of $2 billion from 18 banks after obtaining a $3 billion from 55 banks last week, three people directly aware of the development said.
