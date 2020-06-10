Reliance Industries Ltd, led by chairman Mukesh Ambani, is seeking a 10% waiver on rent to fuel retailers, as it faces loss of income in its hydrocarbon business due to the crash in oil prices and fuel demand.

Out of the about 1,400 fuel retail outlets RIL operates, nearly 500 are company-owned and dealer-operated (Codo), for which it pays rent for the land every month. The company also has 30 aviation fuel stations in the country.

The rent to fuel dealers ranges between ₹40,000 and ₹1.7 lakh per month, depending on the size of the land. Dealers were increasing the rent by 5% every year, barring this year, the company said.

“As RIL is bearing losses in the oil business, it requested us for a 10% reduction in rent for the next 10 months," said a owner, requesting anonymity.

RIL also has outlets that are dealer-owned, dealer-operated (Dodo).

“As a part of cost optimisation, we had looked at renegotiating rent at some retail pump outlets, but since the savings was not substantial we abandoned the proposal and status quo maintained. Rent at none of our Retail Outlets have been reduced," said RIL spokesperson.

In April, the international benchmark Brent crude prices had fallen to their lowest since 1999 following the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown dented oil demand.

Consequently, refiners suffered inventory losses and loss of demand. Last quarter, RIL had incurred a one-time loss of ₹4,245 crore because of the lockdown and inventory losses because of fluctuations in global oil prices.

To cut costs, Ambani has decided to forgo his annual salary of ₹15 crore. RIL’s top management and a sizable section of it employees in the hydrocarbons division have also taken pay cuts. The conglomerate was compelled to implement the austerity measures as its hydrocarbons business has been adversely impacted because of the sharp drop in demand caused by the covid-induced lockdowns across the world, according to an internal memo by RIL to employees.

