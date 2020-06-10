RIL seeks 10% rent waiver from its fuel retailers

To cut costs, Ambani has decided to forgo his annual salary of ₹15 crore. RIL’s top management and a sizable section of it employees in the hydrocarbons division have also taken pay cuts. The conglomerate was compelled to implement the austerity measures as its hydrocarbons business has been adversely impacted because of the sharp drop in demand caused by the covid-induced lockdowns across the world, according to an internal memo by RIL to employees.