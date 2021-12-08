The new Reliance Industries joint-venture will construct and operate a chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride production facility, with an investment of more than $2 billion, it added.
Shares of Reliance Industries on Wednesday jumped over 1.6 per cent after it announced launch of a strategic joint venture with TA'ZIZ to invest USD 2 billion in chemical projects in the UAE.
On BSE, the scrip closed 1.5 per cent higher at ₹2,417.4. During the day, it jumped 2.09 per cent to ₹2,431.45.
On NSE, the shares settled at ₹2,420.95 apiece, up 1.64 per cent over previous close.
Intra-day, it surged 2.09 per cent to ₹2,431.8.
"Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company RSC Ltd (TA'ZIZ) and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), have agreed to launch 'TA'ZIZ EDC & PVC', a world-scale chemical production partnership at the TA'ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone in Ruwais," as per a regulatory filing posted on Tuesday.
