Home / Companies / News /  RIL shares up 1.6% after announcing JV with Abu Dhabi chemical company

RIL shares up 1.6% after announcing JV with Abu Dhabi chemical company

In intraday trading, RIL shares surged 2.09% to 2,431.8.
1 min read . 04:53 PM IST PTI

  • The new Reliance Industries joint-venture will construct and operate a chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride production facility, with an investment of more than $2 billion, it added.

Shares of Reliance Industries on Wednesday jumped over 1.6 per cent after it announced launch of a strategic joint venture with TA'ZIZ to invest USD 2 billion in chemical projects in the UAE.

On BSE, the scrip closed 1.5 per cent higher at 2,417.4. During the day, it jumped 2.09 per cent to 2,431.45.

On NSE, the shares settled at 2,420.95 apiece, up 1.64 per cent over previous close.

Intra-day, it surged 2.09 per cent to 2,431.8.

"Abu Dhabi Chemicals Derivatives Company RSC Ltd (TA'ZIZ) and Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), have agreed to launch 'TA'ZIZ EDC & PVC', a world-scale chemical production partnership at the TA'ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone in Ruwais," as per a regulatory filing posted on Tuesday.

The new joint-venture will construct and operate a chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride and polyvinyl chloride production facility, with an investment of more than $2 billion, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

