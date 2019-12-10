RIL signs agreement with ADNOC to setup EDC facility in Ruwais

Reliance Industries (RIL) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) today signed an agreement to explore setting up of a facility in the UAE to produce ethylene dichloride or EDC.

EDC is used in making of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) that is used in pipes, tubes and cable.

"Under the terms of the agreement, ADNOC and RIL will evaluate the potential creation of a facility that manufactures ethylene dichloride or EDC adjacent to ADNOC's integrated refining and petrochemical site in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi and strengthen the companies' existing relationship supporting future collaboration in petrochemicals," RIL said in a press statement.

ADNOC Group CEO Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani were present at the signing of the agreement in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement was signed by Abdulaziz Alhajri, Executive Director of ADNOC's Downstream Directorate, and Nikhil R Meswani, RIL Executive Director.