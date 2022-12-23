RIL  snaps  up  Metro’s India wholesale biz

The scope of the transaction comprises the operative business of all 31 Metro India wholesale stores and the real estate portfolio that includes six store-occupied properties. “Metro India’s equity value of approx. €0.3 billion implies an EV/sales multiple of 0.6x based on sales of fiscal 2022 and considering lease rental and other related liabilities of €150 million. Upon closing the transaction and assuming constant currency, Metro expects a transaction gain of approx. €150 million and an EPS (earnings per share) gain," Metro AG said in a statement.